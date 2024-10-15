From the “Tito Satya” of the small screen to the“ChakkaPanja-5 of big screen – Is it "Must see" or Bhaigo" Pass" to watch?

From “Tito Satya” Telefilm, Deepak and Deepashree's successful, effective and lively acting went to the big screen till the series of ChakkaPanja or say, ChakkaPanja 5. They are also successful in that.

RamanandSagar, who produced Indian Ramayana serials etc., has gone from big screen to small screen or TV. He says that now people don't sit in a dark room for three hours but want to watch and entertain themselves on small screen according to their wishes. 14 types of RamayanaAfter studying the Ramayana, he made the Ramacharitramanas the main basisBecause what is right in other countries may not happen here.

Actors of “Tito Satya “came from small screen to big screen and earned name, fame and money. Any kind of review these days is highly likely to be biased towards this, be it movies or books.

I remember once Paulo Coelho wrote in his blogs that people here write beautiful comments/descriptions for other authors to sell their books and when their time comes, they expect the same opportunity. What can we expect where book and movie reviewers are part of the business? Actions speak louder than words. Only an unpaid person can give an unbiased review of anything. The first song of the film 'ChakkaPanja 5', which was released on the day of Phulpati on the 24th of October, was released some time ago.

The song prepared in folk style tells the love story of two people. The song has vocals by SavinSubedi and BenishaPaudel, lyrics by DeepakrajGiri and Deepak Sharma, music by Deepak Sharma. Some crtic said that the words have dual meaning.

Choreographed by Sunil Chhetri, the video of the song features DeepakrajGiri and VarshaSivakoti, the two main actors of the film. The song tries to tell some story of the film.

The story of EkRaja and Ek Rani can also be guessed from the songs shown in the film.

At a cursory glance, the latest film of the commercially successful 'ChhakkaPanja' series 'ChhakkaPanja 5' has started its trials. Produced under the banner of AamaSaraswati Movies, this film directed by DeepashreeNiraula has been showing since Phoolpati day.

Love for the country , receiving US DV but not going abroad, the story of the old king but in a different context, the closeness and imminence of Prithivi Narayan Shah and the unifier but in a different environment, politics and love stories are tried to be presented in an effective and humor.

Isn't it a discontinuity in the continuity of the previous film? Yes, it is difficult to distinguish. In the end, the song is more exciting .

Earlier, the wording of 'Breakup Song' released by 'Chakkapanja 5' was controversial because it was not faultless from a sexual and class point of view.

But even after a few days of release on YouTube, the reels are also widely made.

The film features Deepak, KedarvarshaSivakoti, Paudel, Ramesh Budhathoki, PrakashGhimire, NarendraThapa, Uttam KC, BrajesKhanal, Gautam, Naveen, Daman Rupakheti, writer, Nirmal Sharma. Kedar and Nirmal Sharma are the executive producers of the film, while KeshavNeupane and DipendraKhaniyan are the producers. Cinematography by HariHumagai, the film features editing by BipinMalla, choreography by PradhanBishta and Sunil Chhetri and music by ShambhujitBaskota, Deepak Sharma and Babul Giri.

According to the opinion of some people, it is up to the audience to decide whether the Chakkapanja team, which has been making the film successful by mixing comedy with social issues, will be successful or weak when they reach the fifth film.

Could there have been more strength in acting?

In the story, some modified form has appeared in the flavor of the begging old man viz. “Magne Buda” . By the fifth film, the subject of the story seems to revolve around marriage and could not go beyoyond. An attempt has been made to add comedy to the social stories experienced by honest government employees. Although the actors are mostly old, but the acting is good, the audience may be looking for a change, whether the audience is old or young. Are the new actors Daman Rupakheti and BrajeshKhanal?

Deepak Raj is playing the character of Raja in ChakkaPanja. This time, Raja's assistant BuddhiTamang is moving towards a film called Zawain Saab. Deepak-Deepa's brand is strong. Let's see how the fifth reacts!!!

For me, it's not just another movie because a lot of new movies have a political message shoved down your throat. So you get a lot of movies that are being made/remade just to get a sobering message across.

Almost all movies (and TV shows) contain some kind of political message, but it was there as a background, the movie was made to be fun.

These days filmmakers don't care if a movie is watchable, what they care about is "did we stick enough boxes?"

Nepali movies are a small industry. Trying to be original and look outside of Bollywood can be huge. Every year many movies are released in India which are not worried about Nepali movies.

Why does India watch Nepali movies when Nepali movies try to imitate Bollywood?

In order to develop as an industry or as a producer of good films, the Nepali film industry should develop from itself and tell the global story of Nepali style by looking at the world market.

Nepali film industry has a history of 50-60 years of film making and its development and authentic Nepali story should be told.

This is the only way to get closer to the Nepali film industry within the next 15 years. Continuation of a successful formula: The "ChakkaPanja" series has achieved huge commercial success, giving its mix of humor and relatable themes an opportunity to resonate with a large audience.

Strong Brand Identity: DeepakrajGiri and Deepa Sri Niraula have established a strong brand in the Nepali film industry, generating anticipation for their projects.

Exploration of Social Issues: The film deals with relevant social issues, especially those faced by honest government employees, with humor.

Musical appeal: The film features a soundtrack with contributions from prominent Nepali musicians like ShambhujitBaskota, Deepak Sharma and Babul Giri.The song "BiheBhakoChaena" especially showcases the musical elements and story of the movie.

Promotion and encouragement of Nepali films is necessary in terms of whether it is a "must see" or a "pass" film in Nepali cinema.The future will show how much history is capable. Deepa, Deepak, Nirmal and others involved in this wish for "Happy VijayaDashami 2081" without stopping.