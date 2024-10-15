Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair And Light Rain In One Or Two Places Of Nepal

Oct. 15, 2024, 7:52 p.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country tomorrow.

