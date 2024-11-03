Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province at one of two place of terai regions of rest of the Country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country tomorrow.