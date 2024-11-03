Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Nov. 3, 2024, 8:41 p.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province at few parts of hilly regions of rest of the province at one of two place of terai regions of rest of the Country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Air Asia begins Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight
Nov 03, 2024
Bhaitika Concluded On Sunday
Nov 03, 2024
Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika
Nov 02, 2024
Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated
Nov 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Karnali,Gandaki Provinces
Nov 02, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Karnali,Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally To Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions With Light Rain Is Likely In few Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of The Country And Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Air Asia begins Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2024
Bhaitika Concluded On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2024
Trump, Harris Hold Rallies As Tuesday's Presidential Election Approaches By Agencies Nov 03, 2024
Japan, US, South Korea Conduct Joint Drills After North Korea's ICBM Launch By Agencies Nov 03, 2024
Obituary To Dr. Mohan Man Sainju! By Shanker Man Singh Nov 02, 2024
Bhai Tika 2024: 11:37 am Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75