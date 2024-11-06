TikTok Officially Registered In Nepal

The social media site TikTok has been registered in Nepal for the first time.

TikTok Company received a registration certificate on Wednesday.

Communication and Information Technology Ministry's joint secretary and spokesperson Gajendra Kumar Thakur told TRN Online, "Tiktok has been officially registered in the Ministry. Tiktok has taken VAT and PAN numbers."

The government had decided to ban TikTok in Nepal on Nov 13 last year citing it was not registered in the country.