TikTok Officially Registered In Nepal

TikTok Officially Registered In Nepal

Nov. 6, 2024, 7:44 p.m.

The social media site TikTok has been registered in Nepal for the first time.

TikTok Company received a registration certificate on Wednesday.

Communication and Information Technology Ministry's joint secretary and spokesperson Gajendra Kumar Thakur told TRN Online, "Tiktok has been officially registered in the Ministry. Tiktok has taken VAT and PAN numbers."

The government had decided to ban TikTok in Nepal on Nov 13 last year citing it was not registered in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chhath Puja 2024: Four Days Of The Festival Begins
Nov 06, 2024
Helvetas Nepal and KUSoA Inked Agreement
Nov 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country
Nov 06, 2024
Nepalese Embassy In Canada Participated In International Tourism And Travel Show
Nov 05, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Awarded from Indonesian Government
Nov 05, 2024

More on News

Pandit Appointed Ambassador To Israel By Agencies 44 minutes ago
President Paudel Joined World Leaders To Congratulated U.S. President-Elect Trump By Agencies 49 minutes ago
PM Oli Is Likely To Visit China In December By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Air Asia begins Bhairahawa-Bangkok flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Nepal Sambat 1145 Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Government Launches Clean Up Drive All Over Nepal To Control Dengue Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Chhath Puja 2024: Four Days Of The Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024
Helvetas Nepal and KUSoA Inked Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024
I Will Not Rest Until We Have Delivered The Strong, Safe, And Prosperous America: President Donald Trump By Agencies Nov 06, 2024
Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister After Disagreement Over Gaza Operations By Agencies Nov 06, 2024
Dengue Infection Decreasing With 12 Fatalities And 29815 Infections By Agencies Nov 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Region And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75