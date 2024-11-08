Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces. Light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the province tomorrow.