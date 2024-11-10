Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Karnali And Hilly Areas of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces

Nov. 10, 2024, 8:33 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province tomorrow.

