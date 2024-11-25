Rabi Lamichhane Will Remain In Custody For Another 15 days

Nov. 25, 2024, 8:51 a.m.

The Kaski District Court has given permission to the Kaski police to keep the Chair of Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Rabi Lamichhane, in its custody for another 15 days.

Lamichhane is in the custody of the Kaski police in a case related to cooperative fraud and organized crime.

He was produced in Kaski District Court today. Court Information Officer Suraj Adhikari informed that the bench of District Court Judge Himlal Belbase has granted permission for another 15-day detention and investigation.

Earlier on November 10, the Kaski District Court allowed the police to detain him for 13 days, and after the deadline expired on Friday, he was brought to the court today. Former Home Minister Lamichhane, who was in police custody during the investigation, was arrested from Kathmandu on October 18. (RSS)

Agencies

