AMBASSADOR CHANDRA KUMAR GHIMIRE:Economic Diplomacy

For any individual, the role of envoy to a nation with a diplomatic history spanning over 200 years is a source of great honor and distinction. Newly appointed Ambassador Chandra Kumar Ghimire shares this sentiment.

As he prepares to depart from Nepal to assume his diplomatic role and present his credentials in a country of significant global influence, Ghimire has been actively engaging with his predecessors, the business sector, and various community members, including retired Gurkhas.

With more than three decades of experience in public service, culminating in his position as Secretary, Ghimire has worked extensively in trade, transit, industry, and investment. His background also includes serving as Consul General in Kolkata, India.

Notably, Ghimire's tenure at the Kolkata Consulate is significant, as it was Nepal's oldest diplomatic mission, facilitating bilateral relations with the United Kingdom until the establishment of Nepal's official mission there in 1934.

Nepal established its Legation in London in 1934, marking the first diplomatic mission of Nepal in a foreign nation. This mission was upgraded to an ambassadorial level in 1947 A.D. Following his retirement from the position of Secretary, Ambassador Ghimire, who has been engaged in policy research, has directed his focus towards Nepal's status post-LDC graduation in 2026 and its implications for the trade sector.

"Serving as Ambassador to the United Kingdom presents a significant opportunity for me. I will endeavor to further enhance our longstanding bilateral relations. As Nepal is set to achieve LDC status by 2026, I will work diligently to identify market opportunities for Nepalese products under the UK's concessional tariff, even beyond 2030," stated Ambassador Ghimire. In addition to addressing our ongoing concerns, I will prioritize attracting foreign investment from the UK.

Despite the cordial and close ties between Nepal and the United Kingdom, which have persisted for over two centuries, particularly through the Gurkha connection, there has been a notable absence of high-level political visits from the UK to Nepal. Ambassador Ghimire expressed his commitment to facilitating such visits, stating, "I will make every effort to encourage high-level visits from the UK to Nepal."

A significant number of individuals of Nepali descent, including Gurkhas, have settled in the United Kingdom, necessitating that Ambassador Ghimire dedicate considerable time to various family and consular matters.

"These tasks are part of my regular responsibilities, and I will manage them effectively. My primary objective is to facilitate access for Nepali products to the British market and to enhance British investment in Nepal, as these elements are crucial for the prosperity of Nepal," stated Ambassador Ghimire.

With three decades of experience acquired through various positions within the Nepalese civil service, culminating in his role as Secretary (Industry) in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Supplies until January 2021, Ambassador Ghimire, known for his gentle demeanor, is well-suited for his current role in the UK.

Before his tenure in the industry sector, Ghimire held the position of Secretary for Commerce & Supplies within the Government of Nepal. His notable leadership roles also include significant contributions to the National Planning Commission and the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. Throughout his career, he has established a commendable record in both policy reform and implementation.

The United Kingdom plays a vital role as a development partner for Nepal, providing grant assistance across various sectors. Ambassador Ghimire's extensive experience will be instrumental in prioritizing these grants for Nepal.

He possesses extensive experience in the realm of industrial policy, encompassing foreign direct investment and investment promotion, industrial infrastructure development (including Special Economic Zones, Cross Border Economic Zones, Industrial Parks, Industrial Villages, and Start-up Ecosystems), industrial administration, intellectual property rights in industry, and entrepreneurship development, all while serving as the Industry Secretary.

Ambassador Ghimire has been honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the esteemed Suprabal Jana Sewashri Medal, which is the highest state honor awarded by the President of Nepal in recognition of his significant contributions to public service. He has represented Nepal in various negotiations and at both international and national forums. Additionally, he has acted on behalf of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in the Asian and Pacific region within the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF), a global initiative associated with the WTO in Geneva, from 2010 to 2012, and played a pivotal role in the formulation of the Nepal-China Transit Protocol.

Ghimire earned an M.Phil. in Public Policy from the University of Bergen in Norway and is a gold medalist in Master of Public Administration from Tribhuvan University. He has participated in several training programs and courses, including those at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in the USA and the University of York in the UK, where he was a Chevening Fellow.

Numerous publications, including articles authored by Mr. Ghimire, have been featured in various national newspapers and magazines, which is commendable. Additionally, several interviews showcasing his insights and perspectives have been disseminated through national television and print media. He has actively engaged in a multitude of international and national seminars, conferences, and symposia, serving in roles such as paper presenter, panelist, chairperson, and moderator.

As Nepal's Ambassador to the UK, Ghimire has indicated that his primary focus will be to establish a bilateral tax exemption agreement. He emphasized that economic diplomacy is a key priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), with intentions to implement significant initiatives in this domain.

Ghimire has reiterated his dedication to enhancing the export of Nepali products to the UK. He remarked, "A new trade policy is essential, and Nepal must pursue negotiations for preferential market access with the UK extending beyond 2030."

Born and raised in Dharan, a former British Army base, Ghimire expressed his commitment to elevating Nepal-UK relations through the enhancement of economic diplomacy, the promotion of foreign direct investment, and the facilitation of high-level official visits from the UK to Nepal. He also outlined his intention to address the concerns of ex-Gurkha soldiers.

Furthermore, he indicated that Nepal's shift from its status as a Least Developed Country (LDC) will result in the forfeiture of certain international advantages, which will have repercussions for the private sector. He urged the ambassadors to assist in mitigating these impacts. Ambassador Ghimire's appointment is timely and appropriate, as he is well-suited to facilitate significant advancements for Nepal through the enhancement of bilateral trade and foreign direct investment (FDI).