VISIT OF THE KOSOVO DELEGATION : Learning Local Governance

Kosovo delegation exchanges perspectives on local governance in Kosovo with Nepali officials

Dec. 1, 2024, 8:29 a.m.

A distinguished delegation, headed by Elbert Krasniqi, the Minister of Local Government and Administration of Kosovo, has successfully completed its visit to Nepal. During this visit, the delegation engaged with local elected officials, including municipal leaders, representatives from civil society, and various government officials.

Despite Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008 and the establishment of diplomatic relations with over 100 nations, formal diplomatic ties between Nepal and Kosovo have yet to be established.

The high-level meeting, facilitated by Helvetas-Nepal in collaboration with Helvetas-Kosovo, marked the inaugural visit of such a delegation to Nepal, allowing for meaningful interactions with government representatives. This visit is anticipated to facilitate the future establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Each year, numerous tourists from Kosovo, particularly mountaineers, travel to Nepal. The successful ascent of Mount Everest by Kosovar mountaineer Arineta Mula has contributed to Nepal's prominence in Kosovo.

Currently, Minister Elbert Krasniqi is in Nepal, where he has engaged in discussions with the Minister, local elected officials, and other representatives.

Kosovo, a landlocked nation recognized by over 116 of the 195 countries worldwide, is often regarded as the newest country in Europe.

Kosovo proclaimed its independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, following years of ethnic strife in the Balkans that ensued after the dissolution of the USSR in 1991. Minister Krasniqi convened a meeting with Chiribabu Maharjan, the Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolis. Leading a delegation, Minister Krasniqi engaged with Mayor Maharjan, the Deputy Mayor, and other local officials at the Metropolitan Office in Pulchwok.

Delegation member of Kosovo also visited various drinking water projects run by Helvetas Nepal and discussed the water governance issues with the user groups. Badri Manandhdar, Program Coordinator of Governance in Helvetas Nepal, led the Kosovo group during the visit.

This meeting allowed the delegation to gain valuable insights into the practices, accomplishments, opportunities, and challenges faced by local governance in Nepal. The Kosovo delegation arrived in Nepal on Monday with the aim of studying and observing the initiatives and programs executed by Helvetas Nepal. During the discussions, Minister Krasniqi provided an overview of Kosovo's geographical and political landscape.

He expressed his dedication to leveraging technology, knowledge, skills, and best practices from Kosovo's communities while sharing his insights with Lalitpur Metropolis. Mayor Maharjan emphasized the three tiers of government in Nepal, noting the support provided by both federal and state governments to local authorities on a regional level. He also underscored ongoing efforts to preserve the metropolis's heritage and highlighted the prioritization of electric vehicles to mitigate pollution from gasoline and diesel vehicles. Dr. Prabin Manandhar, the Country Director of Helvetas Nepal, was also in attendance at the meeting.

Metropolitan Chief Maharjan expressed that a single visit to Nepal is insufficient and extended an invitation for a return visit.

In partnership with Helvetas Nepal, Minister Krasniqi's delegation arrived on Monday to engage in the sharing and exchange of experiences regarding local governance in Nepal. Upon their arrival, Dr. Prabin Manandhar extended a warm welcome to the delegation and hosted a reception in their honor.

The delegation is set to visit Karnali Province to facilitate discussions on local governance practices within Nepal. Following their arrival, Helvetas Nepal arranged a meeting to present an overview of the country's constitutional framework and legal systems.

Dr. Manandhar elaborated on local government practices in Nepal, emphasizing their role in empowerment, inclusion, and development. He underscored the evolution of local governance in Nepal and its significance within the current federal framework, as well as the distribution of powers among the three tiers of government.

During the introductory interactions and site visit in Karnali Province, Badri Manandhar shares Nepal’s recent transition to Federal structures and role of local governance with the delegation.

The event was attended by senior officials from Helvetas Nepal and governance experts.

A Correspondent

