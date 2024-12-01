Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly Clodudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

Dec. 1, 2024, 8:11 a.m.

With the impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli'S VISIT TO CHINA: Nepal's dilemma
Dec 01, 2024
Global IME Bank is the main sponsor of Sudurpaschim Royals
Dec 01, 2024
Trump Discussed Drug Smuggling, Trade With Canadian PM Trudeau
Dec 01, 2024
BRI will be implemented based on consensus: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana
Nov 30, 2024
UNICEF And The Republic Of Korea Responding To The Needs Of Flood And Landslide Affecting Children And Their Communities in Nepal
Nov 30, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Clodu In Hilly Regions of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki and Mainly Fair In Rest of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbnibini, Madhesh, Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Patly Cloudy And Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Kanali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Patly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions and Light Snowfall In Mountain Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Patly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces With Light Rainfall In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

PM Oli'S VISIT TO CHINA: Nepal's dilemma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2024
VISIT OF THE KOSOVO DELEGATION : Learning Local Governance By A Correspondent Dec 01, 2024
Global IME Bank is the main sponsor of Sudurpaschim Royals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2024
Trump Discussed Drug Smuggling, Trade With Canadian PM Trudeau By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2024
BRI will be implemented based on consensus: Foreign Minister Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2024
UNICEF And The Republic Of Korea Responding To The Needs Of Flood And Landslide Affecting Children And Their Communities in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 30, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75