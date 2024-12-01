Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

With the impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.