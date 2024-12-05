Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Gandaki Province And Koshi Province, Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Gandaki Province And Koshi Province, Fair In Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh

Dec. 5, 2024, 8:19 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And People's Republic of China’s Joint Statement
Dec 05, 2024
MD GHISING'S DETERMINED EFFORTS: From Darkness To Light
Dec 05, 2024
ADB And Nepal Mark Over 5 Decades of Partnership in the Energy Sector
Dec 05, 2024
CoAS General Sigdel To Pay A Four Day Visit To India
Dec 05, 2024
Secretary General Participates in Roundtable Discussion at BIISS
Dec 05, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Koshi Province Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Karnali, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Clodu In Hilly Regions of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki and Mainly Fair In Rest of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbnibini, Madhesh, Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And People's Republic of China’s Joint Statement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
MD GHISING'S DETERMINED EFFORTS: From Darkness To Light By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
ADB And Nepal Mark Over 5 Decades of Partnership in the Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
CoAS General Sigdel To Pay A Four Day Visit To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
Secretary General Participates in Roundtable Discussion at BIISS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024
Saga of the Justice Reality: Work from Home with Remote Allowance By Bimal Khatiwada Dec 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75