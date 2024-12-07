Bibaha Mahotsav Concluded In Janakpurdham: India’s Particiapnts Stress For Promoting People to People Relations

Indian guests coming from Ayodhya to attend the Ram Janaki marriage ceremony in Janakpur, Nepal have called for transforming friendly ties at people-to-people level between Nepal and India into tangible improvements in the lives of people.

The Indian guests opined that the close cultural ties between the two countries should be further strengthened to foster progress for the people of both countries. Vishva Hindu Parishad's Union Minister Rajendra Singh Pankaj, appreciating the warm welcome of the Matihani residents, expressed, "We are bound by your love and this bond is unbreakable. It has endured for centuries."

Pankaj asserted that longstanding bond between India and Nepal, rooted in affection among the people of the both countries, not just formal agreements between the two countries' governments, should evolve as a platform for spurring developmental efforts.

He also called for further strengthening cultural ties between the two countries which, he claimed, was established by heartfelt connection at people-to-people level.

Apart from Pankaj, there are around 500 participants including saints, religious leaders and high-ranking officials from India such as Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's General-Secretary Champat Raya and Ayodhya Town Corporation Chief Girishpati Tripathi among others who are currently in Janakpur to participate in the week-long Bibaha Panchami ceremony.

The participants arriving Janakpur, the birthplace of Princess Sita, echoed remarks similar to Pankaj's. Santoshdas Baisnav, a saint from Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, believed that centuries-old ties and enduring cultural exchanges between the two countries was unique in the world.

"We have been connected by blood relations for centuries. Our cultures and traditions are similar. Our bond is bounded by a strong thread of love," Baisnav remarked, stating that the respect shown by Nepalis to the Indian guests was continuation of the age-old relations between India and Nepal. Other Indian guests expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation for the hospitality dotted with affection, goodwill and warm reception they received in Nepal.

They admitted that they felt very much 'at home' rather than in a foreign country. One among them was Sadhvi Manorama. She gushed, "We don't feel that we are not in another country. It feels like we have been in a relationship for ages."

"I am from Vrindavan. I arrived here for the first time. The love we are feeling here shows that Nepalis have a big heart. The love they expressed to us at Matihani, Jaleshwor, Pipara and Janakpur has deeply moved us," she confessed.

The Indian guests acknowledged that such type of relation between Nepal and India is built on mutual affection and cited the scared marriage between Shree Ram and Janaki was a foundation to this enduring relation.

"We share a good relationship with each other and the relation should be further strengthened. There should be continuous discussions about development potentials between the governments of both countries," she said.

Another saint Ramsharan Das Baisnav of Ayodhya admitted that they were delighted by the warm welcome of Matihani Municipality's Mayor Hari Prasad Mandal and the local residents as they stepped into Matihani.

Since their arrival on Janakpur on last Tuesday, the Indian guests' delegation has actively participated in a range of religious events such as Phulbari Leela, Dhanusha Yagya, Tilakotsav, Matkor. These events have been marked by dance performances and colourful processions.

The Madhesh Province government on last Thursday honoured the Indian guests participating in Tilakotshav.

Today is the sixth day of the week-long Bibaha Panchami festival known as Ram Sita Swoyambar, the engagement day. Ring exchange ceremony would be held at Rangabhumi ground while Hindu wedding ceremony of the divine couple is reenacted tonight itself at the Janaki Mandir.

Lord Ram and Princess Sita were believed to have been married in Janakpur, the capital city of ancient Mithila kingdom on this day known as Bibaha Panchami in Treta Yug (Vedic era).

The day is celebrated with gaiety and religious fervor sees idols of Ram and Sita brought out in procession. The Bibaha Panchami festival will conclude on Saturday after bidding farewell to marriage procession amidst Ramkaleka rituals.

The celebration held in participation of people from Nepal and India highlighted the importance of nurturing shared heritage.

The Indian participants emphasized the people-to-people level relations should be expanded beyond festive celebrations and such relations should pave the path for greater mutual cooperation and progress between the two countries.(RSS)