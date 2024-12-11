The Question Arises: Do Former Prime Ministers Prachanda, Nepal, And Dr. Bhattarai Support The Terror actions Of Hamas?

In light of their recent decision to endorse a campaign that disregards the tragic loss of life among their own citizens, three former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Dr. Baburam Bhattarai have demonstrated a lack of empathy for the terror victims including Nepalese individuals who fell victim to Hamas terrorists on October 23.

While ten young Nepalese students were killed by Hamas and the fate of Bipin Joshi, who was kidnapped by the same group, remains uncertain, these leaders chose to participate in a nationwide signature campaign against what they termed "Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people." This action reveals their stance regarding the Nepalese and other victims of terrorism.

The parents of the deceased students are in mourning, and Bipin Joshi's family is appealing to human rights organizations for his release. Yet, none of these leaders have offered any words of support or solidarity.

In a display of alignment with extremist views, CPN-Maoist Chairman Prachanda, CPN-Unified Socialist Chairman Nepal, and former Maoist leader Dr. Bhattarai, along with radical communist figure Mohan Bikram Gharti and others, have signed in favor of this campaign.

Prachanda, along with Bhattarai, is now urged to clarify their stance regarding the deaths of ten Nepalese students caused by Hamas terrorists, as stated by a human rights activist.

Despite having privately supported Palestinian factions, including Hamas, for an extended period, Prachanda, Nepal and Dr. Bhattarai have emerged as the first prominent political figures in Nepal to openly advocate for Palestine terror act as their student life.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 23, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 innocent individuals, including ten Nepali students, and the abduction of more than 400 people, including Nepali citizen Bipin Joshi, the coalition government led by Prachanda refrained from condemning the terrorist actions.

Although NP Saud, the leader of the Nepali Congress, held the position of foreign minister, Prime Minister Prachanda reportedly declined to denounce the Hamas terrorists.

In his remarks, Prachanda highlighted that, despite the United Nations resolutions addressing Israel's actions and alleged genocide in Palestine, Israel has disregarded these resolutions and persisted in its oppressive measures.

The former prime minister voiced his opposition to the genocide and suffering inflicted upon the Palestinian people, stating, "Everyone should raise their voice against inhumane attacks and killings."

For the older generation, such behavior from radical communist leaders is not unprecedented. For many decades, radical communist groups in Nepal have maintained close ties and collaboration with Palestinian terrorist organizations while criticizing Israel.

Radical communist groups, including the Maoist Center, which were responsible for the deaths of over 16,000 individuals in Nepal during their violent insurgency, rationalize all acts of terrorism led by Palestinians as efforts toward liberation. These groups have consistently failed to denounce the acts of terrorism that target innocent Israeli citizens.

Nepalese communist parties are characterized by their use of populist rhetoric, employing terms such as tyranny, genocide, fascism, expansionism, revolution, and liberation, and they have a longstanding history of endorsing and supporting terrorist and violent activities.

During the Cold War, the former Soviet communist parties provided financial support to radical communists who criticized democratic nations like Israel for their responses to terrorism.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, these slogans were perpetuated by smaller radical factions. Nevertheless, the success of the Maoist Center during the People's War has revitalized such sentiments.

In this light, the recent nationwide signature campaign against Israel, initiated by organizations linked to radical communist parties in Nepal, is not surprising.

Previously, lower-ranking leaders participated in similar initiatives; however, on December 9, 2024, prominent leaders of the communist parties gathered at Ratna Park to lend their support to this campaign.

Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal and former Prime Minister Nepal emphasized the importance of standing resolutely for justice and truth while opposing injustice and tyranny.

He condemned Israel's actions against the Palestinians and criticized Nepal's stance of neutrality in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Dr. Bhattarai, leader of Nepal's Samajwadi Party (Naya Shakti) and former Prime Minister, has voiced his discontent with the government for failing to clarify its position regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He accused Israel of perpetrating genocide against the Palestinian people in the 21st century and expressed solidarity with their struggle for liberation.

Bhattarai criticized Nepal's neutral stance during the United Nations vote, asserting that the country should align itself with truth and justice.

The comments made by former prime ministers of Nepal, while participating in the "Nationwide Signature Campaign against Israel" are deemed shameful by those who have been closely monitoring the terrorist activities of Hamas and other Palestinian groups.

Despite the radical communist parties in Nepal having demonstrated their own fascist tendencies during the people's war, they continue to label others as fascists without any substantiated justification.

For the past 70 years, Palestinian and other terrorist organizations supported by radical Islamic states such as Iran have been targeting Israeli citizens. The last year’s assault by Hamas terrorists represents the latest instance of this violence. In response, Israel has taken measures to safeguard its citizens and defend the nation.

Israel refutes the allegations against it, asserting that it did not provoke the Hamas terrorists into action. The sudden assault by Hamas on innocent Israelis and international individuals during a festive musical event resulted in the tragic deaths of 1,200 civilians, including Holocaust survivors, 39 infants, and numerous women, while thousands more were injured. Additionally, 254 individuals, including Nepali citizen Bipin Joshi, were kidnapped in these inhumane attacks.

Israeli officials question how engaging in self-defense against terrorists can be deemed inhumane. Is the killing of innocent Israeli civilians by Hamas considered humane? Is the act of neutralizing Hamas militants in defense of the nation classified as murder? The term "murder" applies to the ruthless killing of ten innocent Nepalese students who pleaded for their lives, yet were struck down by Hamas grenades.

In contrast to radical fascist terrorist groups, Israel stands as the sole democracy in the Middle East, unlike Hamas, Syria, Iran, Iraq, or Yemen. Who, then, can be labeled as fascist? Israel upholds human rights, adheres to international laws, and maintains a free press. Such conditions are not found in other Middle Eastern nations.

Hamas suppresses criticism, restricts press freedom, and limits movement, focusing solely on the eradication of Israel. This is the essence of fascism.

What is the stance on justice and truth? There appears to be a misunderstanding of these concepts. The truth involves the tragic loss of hundreds of Israeli civilians in a single day, while justice entails holding the perpetrators accountable rather than glorifying them.

It is important to recognize that Israel is not a tyrannical regime; rather, it is a democratic nation governed by the rule of law. It stands as the only democratic state in the region, where its Arab Muslim minority has the opportunity to be elected to the parliament, the Supreme Court, and to participate fully in various aspects of life.

As a member of the Non-Aligned Movement and a firm advocate of the principles of Pancha Sheel, Nepal should maintain a neutral position. Given its significant contribution of peacekeeping forces to the United Nations and its extensive workforce in numerous countries, it is in Nepal's best interest to refrain from supporting proxies of extremist Islamic Iran, including groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, among others.

Rather than denouncing Israel, a legitimate state, the former prime ministers ought to have advocated for the liberation of territories from the oppressive rule of Hamas, which uses civilians as shields and disregards the lives of innocent Palestinians.

Established by Nepal’s first democratically elected Prime Minister B.P. Koirala and strengthen each of the leaders, the relations between Nepal and Israel remain deeply close and warmth as all level and Nepal has consistently been advocating and supporting Israel’s right to live as sovereign and independent state.

With a substantial majority of Nepalis supporting Israel’s fight against terrorism, the recent actions of the three former prime ministers appear to be motivated by their personal interests. The action taken by three prime minister has ultimately harmed their personality eroded their credibility.