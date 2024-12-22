Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Sudur Paschim, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces

Dec. 22, 2024, 8:02 a.m.

With the impact of westernly disturbance, there will be partially cloudy in Sudur Paschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces and mostly fair in the rest of the country. Simillary, there will be fair in Kathmandu Valley.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight except light snow fall in the high Himalayan region.

