Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces and Fair In The Rest

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in some hilly and high mountains of Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces. There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati and Koshi. There will be possibility of light snow fall in some high mountains areas of Karnali regions.

There will be fair weather in Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.