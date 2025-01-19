Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces and Fair In The Rest

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim and Karnali Provinces and Fair In The Rest

Jan. 19, 2025, 8:24 a.m.

With the impact of western disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in some hilly and high mountains of Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces. There will be fair weather in Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati and Koshi. There will be possibility of light snow fall in some high mountains areas of Karnali regions.

There will be fair weather in Koshi, Madhesh, Karnali and Gandaki Provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali men, women squads enter Kho Kho World Cup finals
Jan 19, 2025
Nepal Visit Year 2025 And Chinese New Year Announced
Jan 19, 2025
Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway Project: 37.56 Percent Completed, President Paudel Paid A Site Visit
Jan 18, 2025
Nepal Welcomes The Recent Agreement For The Release of Hostage And Ceasefire In Gaza
Jan 17, 2025
Ambassador Of Israel To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Oli
Jan 17, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Most Part the Country and Partly Cloudy In Some Hilly Regions Koshi and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathamndu Valley And Mist And Fog In Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions And Light Rain In few Places of Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions of Koshi, Karnali And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Sustainability in Development Projects: An Appraisal of Nepal's Development Landscape By Bimal Khatiwada Jan 19, 2025
Nepali men, women squads enter Kho Kho World Cup finals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2025
Nepal Visit Year 2025 And Chinese New Year Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2025
US Fed withdraws from global network on climate change By Agencies Jan 19, 2025
Trump likely to give 90-day reprieve on TikTok ban By Agencies Jan 19, 2025
President Yoon Arrested: South Korean Media: By Agencies Jan 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75