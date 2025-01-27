AMRIT BAHADUR RAI: A Career Diplomat

Known for his soft-spoken nature and humility, Amrit Bahadur Rai, who has officially taken on the role of Foreign Secretary of Nepal, has a good reputation for his skills.

Replacing the first female secretary, Sewa Lamsal, whose one-year tenure ended in a difficult situation, Rai is the first secretary to hold this position in the history of Nepal since its unification over 200 years ago.

Having worked at the United Nations as a permanent representative of Nepal for years, Rai has developed a strong understanding of the new emerging global order. This experience will give Rai an added advantage in dealing with the current changing context.

Although Secretary Rai has to clean up the mess left behind in the last year by his predecessor, he can handle things using his own experience and his colleagues in the ministry.

Rai has had an extensive career in diplomacy, global governance, and domestic governance. He joined the Civil Service in 1996 and later joined the Nepal Foreign Service in 2005 as an Under Secretary.

Throughout his distinguished career in the Civil and Foreign Service, Rai has consistently worked to advance Nepal's national interests, strengthen global partnerships, and enhance Nepal's presence on the international stage. Rai began his career in the Nepal Civil Service in 1996 and later joined the Foreign Service in 2005, holding various prominent positions. Most recently, he served as Acting Foreign Secretary from November 2024. Prior to this role, Rai was the Division Chief of the United Nations, International Organizations, and International Law Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he also served as the Ministry's Spokesperson.

Rai's international diplomatic experience includes serving as Nepal's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 2019 to 2023. During this time, he held key leadership positions such as Vice-President of the UN General Assembly, Chair of the Economic and Financial Committee, and Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau for Least Developed Countries. Rai also served as Nepal's Ambassador to South Africa from 2014 to 2018, with additional accreditation to 18 other countries.

His advocacy for the interests of least developed and landlocked developing countries in multilateral diplomacy has significantly enhanced Nepal's reputation and national interests on the global stage.

Rai has held various senior positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focusing on South Asia, Europe, the Americas, and planning and monitoring. Earlier in his career, he worked in the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, the Ministry of General Administration, and the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Welfare.

Born in 1970 in Sankhuwasabha district, Rai's rise from a civil servant in 1996 to Foreign Secretary showcases his strong commitment to public service.

As Foreign Secretary, Rai possesses the skills necessary to navigate diplomatic situations effectively, and it is anticipated that he will work alongside Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, a seasoned and capable Foreign Minister, to steer Nepal's foreign policy in the right direction.