Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country

With westerly disturbance, there will be mainly fair in most of the provinces with moving fog and mist in some Terai regions and Kathmandu Valley.
. There will be mainly fair in throughout the country.
VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75