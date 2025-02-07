Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley

Feb. 7, 2025, 7:28 a.m.

With westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy to mainly fair hilly areas of Koshi Province and morning mist or fog in terai regions. There are generally fair in most of the provinces including capital Kathmandu.

There will be mainly fair in throughout the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Government and the Private Sector Needs a Close Collaboration for the development of the IT Sector: President Dhaka
Feb 07, 2025
Governmen Downsizes budget to Rs 1692.7 Billion
Feb 07, 2025
Don’t Obstruct Infrastructure Development Works: FNCCI President Dhakal
Feb 06, 2025
The Duke of Edinburgh Meets Beneficiaries Of Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award
Feb 06, 2025
Ambassador Yadav Presented Her Credential To Governor General Of Australia
Feb 06, 2025

