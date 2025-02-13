Weather Forecast: Fair In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini and Bagmati Province

Feb. 13, 2025, 8:31 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in hilly regions of Koshi and likely to have rain in few places. There will be fair in sudur Paschim, Karnali, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provicnes.There will be morning mist in many places of Terai region.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

