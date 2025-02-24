Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki Bagmati And Koshi Provinces And Rain Is Likely In Few Places

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki Bagmati And Koshi Provinces And Rain Is Likely In Few Places

Feb. 24, 2025, 8:39 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in hilly regions of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Bagmati, Lumbini, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. There exists morning mist in teraai. Rain is likely to occcure few places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Koshi with snow fall in Himalayas regions.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

