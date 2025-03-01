NEA Makes Rs. 11.36 Billion Profit In 6 Months

Nepal Electricity Authority has earned a profit of Rs.11.36 billion in the last six months.

According to the details made public (automatic publication) in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Information Act, the authority has earned a total of 70 billion 44 crore rupees from the sale of electricity, interest and others during this period.

A total of 59.8 billion rupees have been spent on electricity purchase, administrative and various projects. Thus, from July of the current year to the end of December, the unprocessed profit of the authority (before deduction) is projected to be 11.36 billion rupees.

In the year 2072-73, the authority had an annual loss of 8 billion 890 million and has been continuously making profits since the following years. In the last fiscal year 2080-81, the authority earned a profit of 14 billion 46 million rupees.

The Authority is investing in infrastructure expansion and strengthening and electrification projects from the profits it has earned.

The authority has collected Rs 53.18 billion from the sale of electricity in 6 months of the current year.

During this period, a total of 6.31 billion units of electricity have been purchased from the subsidiary and related companies of the authority for 1.15 billion and 5.16 billion from other private production companies.

An amount of 34 billion 84 crore rupees has been paid for the purchased electricity. 1 billion 65 million rupees have been paid for importing 242 million units of electricity from India.

From July to December last year, 1.777 billion units of electricity were exported to India and an income of 13.9 billion rupees was earned.

During this period, under the development budget received from the government and foreign aid, 13.35 billion rupees have been spent by the authority on various projects and electrification. 10.49 billion rupees have been spent on foreign aid directly to Bhutan.

The French Embassy has announced the appointment of Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador in celebration of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the historic first ascent of Annapurna.

This milestone, achieved on June 3, 1950, by French climbers Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal aided by the Franco-Nepali expedition team, will be commemorated on June 3, 2025.

As a mountaineer and photojournalist, Purnima Shrestha has a deep connection to the mountains and their stories and along with her experiences in high-altitude climbing, she incarnates the role of the Goodwill Ambassador.

The first successful ascent of Annapurna was a significant moment in mountaineering history and an important chapter in the long-standing friendship between Nepal and France. To mark the occasion, the French Embassy will organize talks, exhibitions, and discussions highlighting the impact of this achievement as well as the issues related to mountains.