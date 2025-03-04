Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Hailed “MPITEX 2025” For Supporting MSMEs and Exporters of State

In association with the Ministry of MSMEs (Government of India), the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the 1st edition of “Madhya Pradesh International Trade Expo 2025 (MPITEX 2025)” on 28 February-3 March 2025 at Labhganga Exhibition Center, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. PHDCCI’s MPITEX 2025 was inaugurated on 28 February by the “Chief Guest” Kailash Vijayvargiya, Cabinet Minister (Urban Development & Housing and Parliamentary Affairs), Government of Madhya Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said “PHDCCI has taken a very significant step to support the MSMEs and exporters of Madhya Pradesh, our governments at the centre and state are fully committed to support such a transformative initiative.” He reflected on the necessity to support the MSMEs of Madhya Pradesh for the sustainable development of the state, and for that matter, he called for supporting local products and MSMEs involved with them.

MPITEX 2025 opened up meaningful opportunities to showcase the industrial products to a diverse audience including industry stakeholders and end consumers. During the inaugural conference of MPITEX 2025, Atul K Thakur, Secretary, State Development Council & Madhya Pradesh State Chapter said that “To project Madhya Pradesh as a preferred investment destination, increase the exports from state and showcase products from various sectors that the state has to offer, in association with the Ministry of MSMEs, Government of India, PHDCCI organised “MPITEX 2025”. Essentially MPITEX 2025 proved to be a single most impactful platform for Madhya Pradesh’s MSME community and other concerned industry stakeholders of different sizes to come forward for being part of a transformative platform.”

MPITEX 2025, a multi-sectoral Expo with a resolve to further accelerate the growth of MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh and export ecosystem, will be an annual flagship initiative of PHDCCI. MPITEX 2025 witnessed a huge footfall of visitors, enabling the MSMEs participating in this, greatly benefitted with market linkage opportunities and business leads.