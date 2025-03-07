PM OLI’S MOVE TO REMOVE MD GHISING: Sparking Political Clash

If the events of Thursday's (March 6) session of the House of Representatives are any indication, it is clear that the government's decision to remove NEA's MD Ghising could have significant political implications.

During the session, the Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation made derogatory statements about MD Ghising, which led to strong opposition from members of all political parties. Opposition leaders voiced their support for MD Ghising and criticized the minister and the current government.

RPP chair Rajendra Lingden emphasized that MD Ghising should not be removed simply for disobeying a personal order, highlighting that government employees serve the country, not individual ministers.

He warned that the government would face consequences if MD Ghising is removed. Maoist leaders also condemned the government's personal attacks on a state employee, with MP Madhav Sapkota warning of potential retaliation if MD Ghising is removed. The Rastriya Swatantra Party also expressed support for MD Ghising.

The news of the possible removal of MD Ghising has sparked outrage among the youth, who have rallied behind him due to his successful efforts in ending load shedding and making NEA profitable while expanding electricity access to 99% of the population. Despite this widespread support, the government seems determined to proceed with removing MD Ghising, disregarding the public sentiment and potential consequences.

Why government is desperately following MD Ghising, whose tenure is just over 4 months, is now a million rupees question.

This move, whether coincidental or deliberate, comes at a time when Monarchists are staging nationwide protests to restore the monarchy and the Maoist Party is on a nationwide tour to challenge the two-party government. The removal of MD Ghising will create another challenge for the government, as PM

Oli and Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Deepak Khadka have been focused on removing him since taking office. Over the past six months, they have employed various tactics, both legal and illegal, to achieve this goal, driven by a personal vendetta against MD Ghising.

Whatever the political outcome may be, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's full support has been seen in Energy Minister Deepak Khadka's attempt to fire Nepal Electricity Authority Executive Chief Kulman Ghising.

On Wednesday (March 5), the cabinet meeting, attended by ministers including Prime Minister Oli, decided to ask Ghising for an explanation within three days and to fire him if he does not give a satisfactory answer.

Energy Minister Khadka, who is the chairperson of the Electricity Authority, is constantly fighting against Ghising, while pointing to Ghising in a program on Wednesday, he said that the government can transfer or fire any employee anywhere.

Although Prime Minister Oli and Energy Minister Khadka rejected the earlier order of the Supreme Court to remove Ghising, who has been a constant concern of Prime Minister Oli and Energy Minister Khadka, this time Prime Minister Oli seems to be disobeying the Supreme Court.

According to a source of the Council of Ministers, the Council of Ministers has disobeyed even the ruling made by the Speaker Devraj Ghimire to the government in Parliament on Wednesday to answer about Ghising, who received zero marks in his performance.

On the contrary, the cabinet meeting did not reach a formal decision regarding the nationwide movement of supporters of the monarchy, particularly expressing concern about the growing community in support of former king Gyanendra Shah. However, there was a consensus in the meeting that republicans should develop a unified strategy. Following former King Shah's call for support on February 7th, the RPP, which has been organizing rallies in his favor, is conducting events and gatherings throughout the country. A large number of supporters participated in the motorcycle rally organized by Rajsansha supporters in the capital on Wednesday.

This is not the first instance of the government targeting Ghising. The Ministry of Energy had requested an explanation from Ghising within 24 hours last Tuesday. Prior to this, Ghising had raised the tariff rate on electricity imported from India to Nepal without informing the government.

In his response to the ministry's inquiry, Ghising argued that the ministry did not have the authority to dismiss him. Earlier, on January 22, the Ministry of Energy had questioned him about potential reasons for his removal from the position, citing seven points of explanation.

With opposition political forces gearing up to protest against the government, the removal of MD Ghising and the proposed appointment of new individuals with controversial backgrounds are likely to escalate the protests in the days ahead. PM Oli's decision to remove MD Ghising has sparked a political clash.