FNCCI President Dhakal Prioritizes Industrial Environment For Job Creation In The Country

President of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal emphasized the importance of prioritizing the creation of an industrial environment for industrial development and job creation in the country. He highlighted the significance of political and policy stability in attracting investors and generating employment opportunities.

Additionally, President Dhakal stressed the need to identify and promote sectors that can offer innovative employment opportunities for the Nepali workforce and effectively utilize their skills and knowledge. He pointed out the current challenge of Nepali workers seeking employment abroad due to limited opportunities in the domestic labor market.

"In light of this situation, it is crucial to analyze the gaps in employment demand, supply, skill development, and employment relations to discover new opportunities for labor and employment. To achieve this, an investment-friendly environment in the sector must be established."

He emphasized that the private sector is the primary driver of employment creation, accounting for over 86 percent of Nepal's total employment. He urged policymakers to avoid creating uncomfortable situations by using unnecessary conjunctions like 'and', 'but', 'comma', and 'or' when formulating industrial policies and regulations.

Chairman Dhakal highlighted that private sector investments

not only benefit the private sector itself but also the government and local communities. He called for a shared vision among the government, political parties, and the private sector for development and infrastructure improvement.

In light of the Government of Nepal's declaration of the next 10 years as the Decade of Domestic Employment Promotion, President Dhakal emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to enhance production, productivity, and create more domestic employment opportunities.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining harmonious industrial relations between employers and trade union organizations for a conducive industrial environment. He mentioned that the federation is actively working towards fostering good relations between employers and workers.

He commended the recent amendments made by the government, in response to the federation's suggestions, and urged for the swift implementation of regulations and procedures.

The 5th National Labor and Employment Conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, aiming to gatherfeedback for policy and legal reforms to drive the country's social and economic transformation. The conference also sought suggestions for policy and programmatic improvements.

During his address at the conference, Prime Minister Oli stressed the importance of promoting entrepreneurship to generate employment opportunities. He expressed the government's willingness to collaborate with the private sector in this endeavor.

During that event, Prime Minister Oli introduced the Internal Employment Promotion Decade 2081 and the Internal Employment Promotion Program 2081.

At the gathering, Minister for Labor, Employment and Social Security Sharat Singh Bhandari, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari, and Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister and former Finance Minister Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada, along with others, discussed Nepal's labor market, challenges, and employment opportunities.

Chief Ministers from different provinces, as well as chairmen and representatives of employers' organizations such as the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Women Entrepreneurs Nepal, and representatives from development agencies, are participating in various sessions covering a range of topics during the conference on Monday and Tuesday.