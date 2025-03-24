AMBASSADOR MAEDA TORU: Warm Regards

Ambassador Maeda Torum of Japan encouraged Nepali students who received the Japanese Government Scholarship to pursue higher education in Japan

March 24, 2025, 9:16 a.m.

1 IMG_0220.JPG

2 IMG_0097.JPG

During a recent interaction with Nepali students, who are leaving Japan for further study, Maeda Torum, the Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, encouraged students to focus on their studies and acquire knowledge to contribute to Nepal's development.

Despite only being in Nepal for two months, Ambassador Maeda's deep understanding and connection to Nepal are evident.

As a seasoned diplomat from Japan, a key development partner of Nepal for the past 69 years, Ambassador Maeda advises Nepalese students to prioritize their studies and acquire valuable skills that can benefit Nepal.

In 2026, Japan and Nepal will mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Ambassador Maeda expressed eagerness to engage in discussions with various friends and friendship organizations from both countries to enhance our bond throughout the year.

He addressed Nepalese students who have been awarded scholarships to pursue higher education in Japan, emphasizing the long-standing people-to-people relations that have existed between our nations for over 124 years.

Ambassador Maeda underscored the significance of the scholarships in providing young Nepali students with the opportunity to further their education.

124 years ago, when Nepal relied heavily on Britain for various needs, including higher education, the Nepalese rulers made the decision to send their first group of students to Japan for technical and higher education.

Ambassador Meada hosted a farewell party at his Residence for Nepali students who were selected to study in Japan under the Japanese Government Scholarship provided by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan. During the event, he personally interacted with each student and also engaged with the returning scholars who have been making significant contributions in various sectors in Nepal.

The Japanese Government offers this scholarship to international students seeking to pursue undergraduate, graduate, specialized training college programs, and teaching opportunities in Japan.

Japan began selecting Nepali students in 1957, just one year after establishing diplomatic relations with Nepal. This spring, a total of six Nepali students - three for master's programs, two for undergraduate studies, and one for specialized training college - will travel to Japan to pursue their degrees and specialized skills.

Ambassador Maeda congratulated the scholarship recipients and encouraged them to make the most of their learning opportunities in Japan. He also urged the students to explore Japanese culture, make friends, and contribute to Nepal's development and future Japan-Nepal relations.

Dr. Sunil Babu Shrestha, the president of the Japanese Universities Alumni Association, Nepal (JUAAN), shared valuable insights with students about life and university experiences in Japan, drawing from his own personal experiences.

4 IMG_0131.JPG

The Embassy is optimistic that these young scholars will play a crucial role in fostering stronger ties between Japan and Nepal, enhancing mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador Maeda made his first public appearance at a reception celebrating the Japanese Emperor's birthday in February, marking his inaugural event in Nepal following the presentation of his credentials in January. The historical relationship between Japan and Nepal dates back to the late 19th century, with the visit of Japanese Buddhist monk KAWAGICH Ekai to Nepal in 1899 en route to Tibet.

In 1902, the Nepali government sent eight students to Japan to study Japanese development and technology, establishing the foundation for a lasting relationship. Since 1969, Japan has been a key development partner for Nepal, successfully implementing projects in infrastructure, disaster prevention, climate change, agriculture, healthcare, education, and capacity building.

The number of Nepali students in Japan has been rapidly increasing, with over 200,000 Nepali individuals residing in Japan as students, businesspeople, workers, and families. Many Nepalese students who have studied in Japan in fields such as medicine, engineering, economics, and science are making significant contributions to Nepal. Ambassador Maeda's suggestions to Nepali students are noteworthy in this context.

Keshab Poudel

Keshab Poudel

Poudel is the editor of New Spotlight Magazine.

