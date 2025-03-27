ANNFSU Revolutionaries hold torch procession to protest Kulman Ghising's dismissal

March 27, 2025, 8:36 a.m.

The All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) Revolutionaries, close to the CPN-Maoist Center, held a torchlight procession in Kathmandu on Wednesday evening, protesting the government's dismissal of Kulman Ghising.

The ANNFSU revolutionary staged a torchlight procession in front of Saraswati Campus in Sohrakhutte against the government's decision to remove Kulman.

Along with Kathmandu, torchlight processions have been held in various parts of the country to protest against the government. Protests against Kulman's dismissal have begun to heat up from the parliament to the streets.NC Leaders Dr. Shekhar,

