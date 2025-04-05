Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Biratngar, Janakpur, Dhangadhi and Bhairahawa

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Biratngar, Janakpur, Dhangadhi and Bhairahawa

April 5, 2025, 10:17 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in Kathmandu, Dhangadhi, Surkhet, Nepalgunj, Bhairwa, Simara, Janakpur and Biratngar. There will be partly cludy to mainly fair in Pokhara and hilly areas of Koshi Province.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

My India Visit To India Not Possible Due To Lack Of Time: PM Oli
Apr 05, 2025
There will be an impartial investigation into the Tinkune incident, judicial investigation may not be necessary: Prime Minister
Apr 05, 2025
RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana
Apr 05, 2025
Mishra and Rana have been held in detention in a humiliating manner: Right Activist Charan Prasai
Apr 05, 2025
Nepal Army And Indian Army Is Climbing Kanchenjunga Mountain Jointly
Apr 05, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Pokhsts, Kathmandu, Bhairaw And Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Pokhara And Rain In few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Janakpur, Kathmandu And Bhairawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

My India Visit To India Not Possible Due To Lack Of Time: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
There will be an impartial investigation into the Tinkune incident, judicial investigation may not be necessary: Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
Mishra and Rana have been held in detention in a humiliating manner: Right Activist Charan Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
Nepal Army And Indian Army Is Climbing Kanchenjunga Mountain Jointly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
Nepal and Thailand to form Joint Business Council By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75