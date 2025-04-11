Durga Prasai Surrenders to Assam police in India

Durga Prasai, a medical practitioner who led the royalist movement, has surrendered to police in the Indian state of Assam.

He went missing after the royalist movement on March 15. But he repeatedly posted video messages on social media stating that his life was in danger.

He had released a video message on Wednesday, saying that his life was in danger and that he was ready to go public within 24 hours in front of human rights activists, legal practitioners, and journalists.