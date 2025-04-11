Durga Prasai Surrenders to Assam police in India

Durga Prasai Surrenders to Assam police in India

April 11, 2025, 8:30 a.m.

Durga Prasai, a medical practitioner who led the royalist movement, has surrendered to police in the Indian state of Assam.

He went missing after the royalist movement on March 15. But he repeatedly posted video messages on social media stating that his life was in danger.

He had released a video message on Wednesday, saying that his life was in danger and that he was ready to go public within 24 hours in front of human rights activists, legal practitioners, and journalists.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister of State for Energy seeks clarification from Secretary Acharya
Apr 11, 2025
US: Additional Tariffs On China Total 145%
Apr 11, 2025
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu
Apr 11, 2025
Efforts to reform the economy are positive, but not enough: Dhakal
Apr 10, 2025
Government committed to preventing deterioration of business environment: PM Oli
Apr 10, 2025

More on News

Minister of State for Energy seeks clarification from Secretary Acharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
Teachers Are Protesting On The Streets Of Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
No Amount of Washing And Cleaning Can Turn Former King Gyanendra Shah Into A Constitutional Monarch: Gagan Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Sending Nearly 27 Tons Of Relief Supplies To Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Abolish Federalism And Protect Republic: Janmorcha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Citizens' Commission Formed to Investigate Tinkune Incident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Culture of Impunity By Keshab Poudel Apr 11, 2025
BIMSTEC SUMMIT: Nepal’s Stand By A Correspondent Apr 11, 2025
Nepal has a significant opportunity to grow through foreign direct investment (FDI) By Chandra Prasad Dhakal Apr 11, 2025
US: Additional Tariffs On China Total 145% By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2025
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2025
Efforts to reform the economy are positive, but not enough: Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75