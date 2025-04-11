Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu

April 11, 2025, 7:59 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki Provinces. There will be parley cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Simara Biratnagar, Janapur, Bhairawa, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

