It Is Time For The Congress To Take A Wise Decision: Dr. Koirala

Congress leader Shekhar Koirala has said that it is time for the party to take a wise decision regarding national politics.

Giving a message of good wishes for the New Year 2082 BS, leader Koirala said that the Congress will take a decision due to the national and international situation. Dr. Koirala is of the opinion that a prudent decision should be taken now as the party has established itself as the protector and promoter of democracy and nationality.

"Among the Nepali people, the Congress is known as the protector and promoter of democracy and nationality. Therefore, in the current national politics, international politics, and national issues, the Congress has no choice but to remember its glorious history and take prudent decisions and move forward."

Koirala believes that the relevance of the national reconciliation policy propounded by BP has increased as the situation has returned to Cold War-2 due to the trade war between the US and China. He said,

The "Cold War-2" seen on the international stage has once again reminded us of the "national reconciliation" that BP Koirala proposed nearly five decades ago.

Koirala has pointed out the need for a purification campaign in the Congress. He believes that there should be no delay in ending the distortions and inconsistencies seen in politics.

"We all discuss the anomalies and anomalies seen in politics, and I believe that the solution to this should be sought from within the party," Koirala said further. "If the party does not continue to lead the "Campaign for Clean Politics," as BP Koirala said,

There is a danger that the Congress party will fall into the hands of “the rich and the wealthy.” And I see that.” He has also emphasized that the 15th Congress of the Congress should be held within 2082 BS.

Bikram Sambat or Vickram Sambat 2082: History And Importance