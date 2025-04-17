Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair To Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Lumbini, Madhesh and Surkhet

April 17, 2025, 7:56 a.m.

There will be mainly fair to partly cloudy in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmat and Madhesh Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with thunder and brief rain in Koshi, Gandaki and hilly areas of Karnali Province.

There will be mainly fair to partly cloudy in Kathmandu and Surkhet.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

