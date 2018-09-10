India To Export Additional Power To Bangladesh

Sept. 10, 2018, 9:02 p.m.

The NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) which is a wholly owned subsidiary of state undertaking NTPC Ltd. commenced supply of 300 MW power to Bangladesh from the midnight of 10 September.

The company also informed that the 500 MW Baharampur (India) - Bheramara (Bangladesh) High Voltage Direct Current link had been tested and would be used for the purposes of exporting the power to our eastern neighbour.

It would be pertinent to note that India had turned a net exporter of electricity for the first time last year and had been exporting 600 to 700 MW of power to Bangladesh prior to the present agreement for the supply of 300 MW by NVVN.

According to an Indian media Swarajya, a statement released by the company stated that a power purchase agreement (PPA) had been signed with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for the purposes of supplying the power which is to be sourced from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). The NVVN has also entered into an agreement with the DVC in respect of the same.

News Desk

