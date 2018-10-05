Juventus Forward Not In Portugal Squad To Face Scotland & Poland

Oct. 5, 2018, 8:26 a.m.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the Portugal squad for this month's internationals against Poland and Scotland.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player was rested for Portugal's internationals in September.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old denied an allegation that he raped Kathryn Mayorga in 2009 in Las Vegas.

Ronaldo said he was calm over "any and all investigations" as he had a "clear" conscience over the allegation.

The Portugal captain missed Juventus' Champions League win against Young Boys on Tuesday through suspension.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who joined Juventus for £99.2m in July, has scored 85 goals in 154 games for his country and won Euro 2016.

"In the future, nothing prevents Cristiano from giving his contribution to the national team," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

In September, Santos said Ronaldo missed the internationals against Croatia and Italy because the player needed time to adapt to his move from Real Madrid.

Portugal visit Poland in the Uefa Nations League on 11 October, before travelling to Scotland for a friendly on 14 October.

Courtesy: BBC

