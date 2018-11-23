POLITICS Wind Of Change

In the last few months, unusual and unexpected political events are taking place. Nepali Congress leader and civil society leader Damannath Dhungana, in his recent interview with an online site, has humbly suggested the current political leadership to rewrite the constitution and accommodate all stakeholders or to face anger.

Dhungana, an eminent constitutional lawyer and mediator of government-Maoist peace talks, said that there was the need to rewrite the present constitution to accommodate all the political forces.

NC leader Amaresh Kumar Singh, who claims himself as a champion of the idea to bring Maoists in the mainstream, in an interview, termed the decision of Nepali Congress to bring Maoists in the mainstream was a political mistake.

Rashtriya Janta Party leader Rajendra Mahato has already threatened to pull out its support to the government and Chief Minister of Province 2 Lal Babu Yadav to recruit police and administrative staff at province is another major power battle in the country.

Although it has no major political meaning, the unification initiative taken by RPP leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana with RPP led by Kamal Thapa and Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani too has political consequences. Rana, who has been advocating for a secular republic, has suddenly shifted his stand accepting to accommodate Hinduism and monarchy in the changed political context.

Although Thapa had abandoned Monarchy and Hindu agenda quietly signing the republican and secular constitution, Rana’s initiative has shocked none other than Thapa.

With Rana and Dr. Lohani, two republicans, in forefronts, Thapa, who claims to be a champion of constitutional monarchy and Hindu State, will have a very little choice now.

If these recent statements and activities of political players and actors are any indication, they show that a wind of change is blowing in Nepali politics. However, it is yet to see in which direction

The current activities of two main political forces NCP-NCP and Nepali Congress which have claimed to have had the mother of all constitutions are also not encouraging. Ruling NCP-NCP is in a strong position in terms of its numerical strength but there are sounds of cracking in the unity. Nepali Congress, which is suffering from factional politics, doesn’t have any strength now.

In the last few weeks, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is running his official function from his residence giving more space for his unaccountable advisers, who don’t mind to use harsh comments on pubic issues, instigating opposition.

Co-Chair of ruling NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal is publicly speaking about the need to reshuffle the government saying that the cabinet is unable to deliver and contain the bureaucracy.

Although NCP Co-chair Dahal backs PM Oli directly, his remarks against Oli’s cabinet colleagues and bureaucracy are indirectly showing that he too has many complaints on the performance of the government.

Public anger against the recent decisions of the government to expand the president’s office encroaching Nepal Police Training Center and to vacate Social Welfare Council Building for the residence and office of the vice president will ultimately damage the image of the accountable government.

Fractured on individual ground, main opposition Nepali Congress is losing its relevance in politics with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Ram Chandra Poudel and Koiralas claiming their own strength.

At a time when internally new indications are emerging, the external situation also seems to be turning in new directions. The decision of Indian Government to send Utter Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to lead marriage procession from Ayodhya to Janakpurdham has also some political significance.

There are also speculations over political importance and significance of the visit of Chief Minister Adityanath, who will be the chief guest in the ceremony from December 7 to 13.

People were expecting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s presence in the festival. However, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janta Party chose chief minister Adityanath as the proper person to attend the religious ceremony which is linked with Ayodhya.

Before the declaration of Nepal as a Republic, one side of Nepalese coin had Shree Bhawani and the other side had a symbol and name of Gorakchhyanth, which has a main shrine in Gorakhpur, the largest city of Utter Pradesh, India and Adityanath remains a chief priest of the shrine.

Chief Minister Adityanath has been continuously pleading for Nepal’s status of Hindu state and Hindu Kingdom. This will be his third visit. In the last two visits, former King Gyanendra was invited with Chief Minister Adityanath.

Till now Yogi Adityanath has not changed his perception regarding Nepal and people have seen his visits.

With so many political events happening, what one can see is a wind of change coming. The question is what change it will produce.