Nepal, Japan Formally Implemented The Revised Air Service Agreement (ASA)

Nepal and Japan formally implemented the revised air service agreement (ASA), enabling Nepali airline companies to fly to any international airport in Japan, except Haneda.

On July 18, Nepal and Japan had amended 24-year-old ASA in Tokyo. The ASA was revised for the first time since its signing on June 2, 1994. The revised ASA has allowed Nepali airlines to operate 14 flights per week or two flights per day to Japan. Prior to this, Nepali airlines were allowed to operate only about two flights a week.

With the implementation of the revised ASA, Nepali airlines will have access to all major international airports in Japan, except for Haneda Airport in Tokyo. However, Nepali airline companies can fly to Narita, another international airport in Tokyo.

