Everest Bank Supports Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Under CSR

Everest Bank Supports Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Under CSR

Jan. 29, 2019, 8:28 p.m.

Everest Bank has been undertaking different welfare activities to provide sanitation to the underprivileged people of the country as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. In this endeavor, the bank has recently handover cheque to Zonta Club of Kathmandu provide humanitarian assistance with concentration on the sanitation purpose through the construction of toilets in Nawalparasi district.

Amid a function, Someshwar Seth, CEO of the Bank handover the cheque to Ms Seema Golcha and Sameena Shrestha, representative of the club to construct the toilets for female students in government schools of Nawalparasi.

The bank expects that it will helps to reduce the number of female students drop-out, just because of lack of toilets & sanitation problem. Mr. Girish Kohli, DGM of the Bank, Sameena Shrestha, member of Nawalparasi Toilet project and other distinguished guests were also present at the function.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Reconciliation Among All The Forces Is Key To Successful Political Transition In Nepal
Jan 29, 2019
Coca-Cola & Momo’s Makes Priyanka And Ayushman Patch Up
Jan 29, 2019
PM Oli Issues Warning To Suppress Violence And Anarchy
Jan 29, 2019
Police Arrested NSU Students
Jan 29, 2019
Doctors Continue Relay hunger Strike Despite Police Obstruction
Jan 29, 2019

More on Economy

Coca-Cola & Momo’s Makes Priyanka And Ayushman Patch Up By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
The (Poor) State Of Nepal’s Economy – Re-Visited By David Seddon 2 days, 16 hours ago
Cricket Heavyweights Paras, Gyanendra and Sharad signed as RUSLAN’s Brand Ambassadors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
CNI To Hold Nepal Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 In February By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Global IME Bank Ltd Chirau National Hospital Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepalese And Indian Youth Can Serve As Catayst For Prosperity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Reconciliation Among All The Forces Is Key To Successful Political Transition In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
PM Oli Issues Warning To Suppress Violence And Anarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Police Arrested NSU Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Doctors Continue Relay hunger Strike Despite Police Obstruction By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Former Crown Prince Paras Shah's Condition Still Critical By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019
Three Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75