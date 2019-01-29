Everest Bank Supports Zonta Club Of Kathmandu Under CSR

Everest Bank has been undertaking different welfare activities to provide sanitation to the underprivileged people of the country as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. In this endeavor, the bank has recently handover cheque to Zonta Club of Kathmandu provide humanitarian assistance with concentration on the sanitation purpose through the construction of toilets in Nawalparasi district.

Amid a function, Someshwar Seth, CEO of the Bank handover the cheque to Ms Seema Golcha and Sameena Shrestha, representative of the club to construct the toilets for female students in government schools of Nawalparasi.

The bank expects that it will helps to reduce the number of female students drop-out, just because of lack of toilets & sanitation problem. Mr. Girish Kohli, DGM of the Bank, Sameena Shrestha, member of Nawalparasi Toilet project and other distinguished guests were also present at the function.