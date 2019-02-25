Bangladesh Police Say Suspected Plane Hijacker Had Carried A Toy Pistol

Bangladesh Police Say Suspected Plane Hijacker Had Carried A Toy Pistol

Feb. 25, 2019, 1:12 p.m.

A Bangladeshi man who was shot dead after he tried to hijack a plane had carried a toy pistol and did not have any explosives on him, police said on Monday.

“The pistol with the suspect was a toy pistol and he had no bomb attached to his body,” Kusum Dewan, additional commissioner of police in the southeastern city of Chittagong, told Reuters.

“He appeared to be mentally imbalanced. We heard he had a personal issue with his wife and demanded to speak to the prime minister. But we are still investigating. We don’t want to come to any conclusion right now.”

Bangladeshi commandos shot the passenger who had tried to enter the cockpit of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Sunday after waving a gun and threatening to blow up the plane.

Courtesy: Reuters

News Desk

Chemicals In Moisturisers, Lipstick May Harm Motor Skills Of Kids: Study
Feb 25, 2019
Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Refuses To Come Off; Defies Boss Maurizio Sarri
Feb 25, 2019
PM Modi Washes Feet Of Sanitation Workers At Kumbh In Prayagraj
Feb 25, 2019
Oscars 2019: Winners And Nominees In Full
Feb 25, 2019
Bangladesh Plane 'Hijacker' Shot Dead By Special Forces
Feb 25, 2019

More on News

PM Modi Washes Feet Of Sanitation Workers At Kumbh In Prayagraj By News Desk 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Bangladesh Plane 'Hijacker' Shot Dead By Special Forces By News Desk 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia Chooses Princess As US Ambassador By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
Injured Gurung At Ncell Office Blast, Dies By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
Three Injured After A Bomb Explosion At Nakkhu By News Desk 2 days, 4 hours ago
Venezuela To Close Border With Brazil By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Chemicals In Moisturisers, Lipstick May Harm Motor Skills Of Kids: Study By News Desk Feb 25, 2019
Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Refuses To Come Off; Defies Boss Maurizio Sarri By News Desk Feb 25, 2019
Oscars 2019: Winners And Nominees In Full By News Desk Feb 25, 2019
Bardia National Park Named As Global Top 100 Sustainable Destinations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2019
"Narendra Modi Needs Love": Rahul Gandhi By News Desk Feb 24, 2019
Amazon Prime Air Cargo Plane Crashes With 3 Passengers Aboard In Southeast Texas By News Desk Feb 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75