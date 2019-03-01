Aquaman 2 To Release In December 2022

March 1, 2019, 11:38 a.m.

The sequel to James Wan-directed Aquaman is set to release on December 22, 2022, Warner Bros studios has announced.

The development comes barely a fortnight after Aquaman co-writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick was tapped in to pen the new installment.

According to Variety, Wan and Peter Safran are attached as producers.

It is currently unclear whether Wan would come back to direct.

Aquaman, which hit screens last November, earned USD 1.12 billion globally. It is Warner Bros.’ first DC movie to pass the USD 1 billion mark since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

The film had Jason Momoa play the title role, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting parts.

The studio is also developing horror spin-off from the Aquaman series, titled The Trench.

Courtesy: PTI

News Desk

