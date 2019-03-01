President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Ministers and Leaders of Various Political Parties Pay Last Tribute

March 1, 2019, 10:25 a.m.

President, Vice-president, Prime Minister, lawmakers among other constitutional bodies’ members have paid heartfelt tribute to the deceased Minister Adhikari including six others who had accompanied the minister.

The bodies of Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari and six others killed in Taplejung helicopter crash have been kept in Tundikhel, Kathmandu for last tributes.

Minister Adhikari and six others — tourism entrepreneur Aang Tshering Sherpa, Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) Birendra Shrestha, CAAN Director Dhruba Das Bhochhibhaya, Under-Secretary at the Prime Minister’s office Yubaraj Dahal, pilot of the helicopter Captain Prabhakar KC, and security personnel Arjun Ghimire — lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Pathibhara in hilly Taplejung district on Wednesday.

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar

News Desk

