Coffee Compounds May Help Fight Prostate Cancer

Coffee Compounds May Help Fight Prostate Cancer

March 19, 2019, 11:04 a.m.

In a first, scientists have identified compounds found in coffee which may inhibit the growth of prostate cancer. The study, published in the journal The Prostate, was carried out on drug-resistant cancer cells in cell culture and in a mouse model. Coffee is a complex mixture of compounds which has been shown to influence human health in both positive and negative ways. There is increasing evidence that drinking certain types of coffee is associated with a reduction in incidence of some cancers, including prostate cancers.

Researchers from Kanazawa University in Japan have studied the effects of two compounds found in coffee, kahweol acetate and cafestol, on prostate cancer cells and in animals, where they were able to inhibit growth in cells which are resistant to common anti-cancer drugs such as Cabazitaxel. The researchers initially tested six compounds, naturally found in coffee, on the proliferation of human prostate cancers cells in a petri-dish. They found that cells treated with kahweol acetate and cafestol grew more slowly than controls. They then tested these compounds on prostate cancer cells which had been transplanted to 16 mice.

Four mice were controls, four were treated with kahweol acetate, four with cafestol, with the remaining mice being treated with a combination of kahweol acetate and cafestol. “We found that kahweol acetate and cafestol inhibited the growth of the cancer cells in mice, but the combination seemed to work synergistically, leading to a significantly slower tumour growth than in untreated mice,” said Hiroaki Iwamoto from Kanazawa University.

“After 11 days, the untreated tumours had grown by around three and a half times the original volume, whereas the tumours in the mice treated with both compounds had grown by around just over one and a half times the original size,” said Iwamoto. This is a pilot study, so this work shows that the use of these compounds is scientifically feasible, but needs further investigation, researchers said. It does not mean that the findings can yet be applied to humans.

“What it does show is that these compounds appear to have an effect on drug resistant cells prostate cancer cells in the right circumstances, and that they too need further investigation,” said Iwamoto. “We are currently considering how we might test these findings in a larger sample, and then in humans,” he said.

Kahweol acetate and cafestol are hydrocarbons, naturally found in Arabica coffee. The coffee-making process has been found to affect whether these compounds remain in coffee after brewing (as with espresso), or whether they are stripped out (as when filtered). “These are promising findings, but they should not make people change their coffee consumption. However, if we can confirm these results, we may have candidates to treat drug-resistant prostate cancer,” said Atsushi Mizokami, professor at Kanazawa University.

Courtesy: PTI

News Desk

Dormant Viruses Reactivate During Space Travel: NASA
Mar 19, 2019
Prachanda To Leave Tonight To U.S.
Mar 17, 2019
Forty-nine Killed In Mass Shootings At Mosques In Christchurch, New Zealand
Mar 15, 2019
HIV Is Reported Cured In A Second Patient, A Milestone In The Global AIDS Epidemic
Mar 15, 2019
Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 26th Birthday
Mar 15, 2019

More on Health

HIV Is Reported Cured In A Second Patient, A Milestone In The Global AIDS Epidemic By News Desk 4 days, 4 hours ago
Midday Napping May Be Effective In Lowering High Blood Pressure: Study By News Desk 5 days, 5 hours ago
Controlling The Source Of Stress May Be Key To Reducing Its Impact: Study By News Desk 6 days, 4 hours ago
Exposure To Secondhand Smoke Can Increase Risk Of Kidney Disease: Study By News Desk 1 week ago
Diet Good For The Heart Can Also Benefit The Brain: Research By News Desk 1 week, 3 days ago
Health Authorities Across The WHO South-East Asia Region Must Recognize And Embrace Their Role In Promoting Gender Equality By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Trishuli 3 A To Generate 30 MW Electricity From April 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2019
WVIN Hands Over Earthquake-resistant School Building In Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2019
Dormant Viruses Reactivate During Space Travel: NASA By News Desk Mar 19, 2019
COAS General Thapa Distributed Awards To Officer Cadets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2019
Cyclone Idai Kills 1,000 People In Mozambique By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2019
CK Raut To Register New Party In Election Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75