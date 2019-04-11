Rhino Census Stopped Due To Adequate Budget In Nepal

As per the rule, there need to count rhino in every four years. However, the census of the one-horned rhinos has postponed this fiscal year due to a budget crunch.

As the government did not allocate any budget for the census of the endangered species this year, Department of National Park and Wildlife Conservation Department could not conduct the census. . The last counting was done in 2015

Although researchers tried to search for donors, they are unable to get adequate funds and finally postponed the census for next year. Hariyo Ban, Geological Society of London, WWF has been supporting rhino conservation efforts in Nepal.

Talking to National News Agency RSS, Director-General of the National Park and Wildlife Conservation Department, Mann Bahadur Khadka said that lack of budget were factors hindering the census.

According to the Rhino Action Plan, the census should take place every four to five years. The census was supposed to start in the first week of April.

The last census in 2015 counted a total of 645 one-horned rhinos in the country, of which 605 were from Chitwan National Park. One-horned rhinos are also found in Parsa, Bardia, and Shuklaphanta National Parks.

“The flood in Chitwan two years ago had swept away wild animals including the rhinos and taken them to the Indian side. As many as 10 rhinos were rescued and brought back to the national park. Three rhinos are still known to be across the border,” reports The Himalayan Times, a leading daily.

The daily reports that 41 rhinos have been reported dead due to natural reasons in this fiscal year.