Rhino Census Stopped Due To Adequate Budget In Nepal

Rhino Census Stopped Due To Adequate Budget In Nepal

April 11, 2019, 8:51 a.m.

As per the rule, there need to count rhino in every four years. However, the census of the one-horned rhinos has postponed this fiscal year due to a budget crunch.

As the government did not allocate any budget for the census of the endangered species this year, Department of National Park and Wildlife Conservation Department could not conduct the census. . The last counting was done in 2015

Although researchers tried to search for donors, they are unable to get adequate funds and finally postponed the census for next year. Hariyo Ban, Geological Society of London, WWF has been supporting rhino conservation efforts in Nepal.

Talking to National News Agency RSS, Director-General of the National Park and Wildlife Conservation Department, Mann Bahadur Khadka said that lack of budget were factors hindering the census.

According to the Rhino Action Plan, the census should take place every four to five years. The census was supposed to start in the first week of April.

The last census in 2015 counted a total of 645 one-horned rhinos in the country, of which 605 were from Chitwan National Park. One-horned rhinos are also found in Parsa, Bardia, and Shuklaphanta National Parks.

“The flood in Chitwan two years ago had swept away wild animals including the rhinos and taken them to the Indian side. As many as 10 rhinos were rescued and brought back to the national park. Three rhinos are still known to be across the border,” reports The Himalayan Times, a leading daily.

The daily reports that 41 rhinos have been reported dead due to natural reasons in this fiscal year.

News Desk

Boeing Reduces 737 MAX Production
Apr 06, 2019
Indian Elections 2019: Campaign In The Time Of Hate Politics Ignores Key Issues
Apr 06, 2019
Weather Forecast April 6: Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Light To Moderate Rain And Thunderstorm In Nepal
Apr 06, 2019
TIA Runway Rehabilitation Begins, Airport Closed For Ten Hours
Apr 03, 2019
Storm Victims Of Bara and Parsa: Waiting For Relief
Apr 03, 2019

More on Enviornment

WWF-Nepal Organises Sustainable Lifestyle Fair In Kathmandu Under Earth Hour Celebration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Environmentalists Protest Cutting Of 2.4 Million Trees In Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Environmnet And Development Need To Go Side By Side: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Army Day Special: Nepal Army In Nature Conservation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
World's Biggest Bee Found Alive By News Desk 1 month, 2 weeks ago
WWF Nepal Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of TGG And Launches New App By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Scientists Confirm Tornado Is Responsible For Devastation In Bara And Parsa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2019
India Election 2019: Voting Begins In World's Largest Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2019
French Business Delegation Visited Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2019
India Builds 50 Beds Maternity Hospital In Siraha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2019
NIBL Opens New Branch In Pepsicola Town Planning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2019
Nepal To Sign Transit Trade Protocol With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75