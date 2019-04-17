Nepal Government Appeals Citizens to Take Safety Measures against Thunderstorm and Lightening for three days

As meteorological forecasting division predicted that there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country with thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning likely to occur at many places of the western region and at some places of the eastern and central regions, the government calls the citizens to take precautionary measures for personal safety for common three days.

National Disaster Center urges through social media that people need to restrain from possible danger.

As India’s skymetweather predicted the weather in Nepal’s bordering state are going bad due to Western disturbance. “The Western Disturbance now lies over East Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced cyclonic circulation is seen over Punjab and adjoining areas. And a trough is extending from this system up to Southeast Uttar Pradesh across Haryana. Therefore, light to moderate rain and thundershowers will continue over the hills of North India. Uttarakhand may receive one or two heavy spells of rain. Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh will also witness good rain and thundershowers with isolated dust storm and hailstorm activities. One or two spells of rain are also expected in Delhi-NCR and East Rajasthan.”

“Similarly, in East/Northeast India, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will receive scattered rain and thundershowers. Due to the cyclonic circulation over Assam, good rains will continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim. “

Risks of Lightning Strikes

Although the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are only around 1 in 500,000, some factors can put you at greater risk. Lightning most often strikes people who work outside or engage in outdoor recreational activities. Regional and seasonal differences can also affect your risk of being injured by lightning.

The consequences of lightning strikes are serious. Lightning is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities. During 2004–2013, lightning caused an average of 33 deaths per year in the United States.

Safety precautions outdoors

If the weather forecast calls for thunderstorms, postpone your trip or activity.

Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors. Find a safe, enclosed shelter.

The main lightning safety guide is the 30-30 rule. After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors. Suspend activities for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

If no shelter is available, crouch low, with as little of your body touching the ground as possible. Lightning causes electric currents along the top of the ground that can be deadly over 100 feet away.

Stay away from concrete floors or walls. Lightning can travel through any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.

Although you should move into a non-concrete structure if possible, being indoors does not automatically protect you from lightning. In fact, about one-third of lightning-strike injuries occur indoors.

Safety precautions indoors

Avoid water during a thunderstorm. Lightning can travel through plumbing.

Avoid electronic equipment of all types. Lightning can travel through electrical systems and radio and television reception systems.

Avoid corded phones. However, cordless or cellular phones are safe to use during a storm.

Avoid concrete floors and walls.

Lightning strikes may be rare, but they still happen and the risk of serious injury or death is severe. So take thunderstorms seriously.