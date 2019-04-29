CAAN Withdraws Suspension Order On Captain Lama

Following the decision of Nepal Airlines to remove captain Bijaya Lama from its spokesperson, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal withdrawn his suspension order. After dispute, CAAN demands with NA to remove captain Lama from his present position due to some controversial remark.

CAAN imposed banning order to fly on Captain Bijaya Lama last week following his disputed statement. CAAN also seeks seven day clarification from Captain Lama and after his reply CAAN announced temporary suspension to him.

After the removal from the position, captain Lama can fly now.