Nepali Climber Reaches Everest Record 24 Times

May 22, 2019, 9:03 a.m.

A Nepali sherpa reached the summit of Mount Everest a record 24th time on Tuesday, an official said, his second ascent in just a week, and he has set his sights on one more climb before he retires.

Kami Rita Sherpa, 49, reached the 8,850 meter (29,035 feet) summit by the traditional southeast ridge route, tourism department official Mira Acharya said.

Similarly, the Himalayan Time reports that an Indian climber successfully scaled two mountains above 8,000 metres in just six days this spring season.

According to Rishi Bhandari, Managing Director at Satori Adventures Pvt Ltd, Keval Hiren Kakka (28) stood atop the summit of the world’s fourth highest mountain this morning. “The Mumbai-based climber scaled Mt Lhotse leading a team of the nine-member expedition at 6:30 am,” Bhandari, who organised the expedition, shared.

Earlier, Keval has scaled Mt Everest on May 16. He was a part of a 13-member expedition led by Canadian climber Mathews Vernon on Mt Everest,” Bhandari said.

Likewise, a 53-year-old climber from South America has become the first Chilean climber to stand atop the world’s third highest peak.

Hernán Leal, who became the first South American to successfully climb Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse in a single season last year, has added another feather to his cap becoming the only climber from Chile to scale Mt Kanchenjunga.

The Himalayan Times published news citing Jiban Ghimire, Managing Director at Shangri-La Nepal Treks said that Leal along with Lhakpa Chhiri Sherpa Lhakpa Chhiring Sherpa, Cheten Dorji Sherpa and Rajan Bhote successfully scaled Mt Kanchenjunga on Wednesday. Hernán was a part of the Fastco Boyden Kanchenjunga Expedition 2019 organised by Shangri-La Excursion, he added. He has already climbed the highest peaks in all seven continents becoming one of seven Chileans to achieve that feat, according to Ghimire.

According to a record at the Department of Tourism, none from Chile had successfully climbed Mt Kanchenjunga in the previous climbing seasons.

News Desk

