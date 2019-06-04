Qatar Airways Hosts A Fun Day for Children of Four Orphanages in Kathmandu

Qatar Charity donated toys for the CSR initiative sponsored by Qatar Airways that brought fun and cheer to 100 children.

For the Holy month of Ramadan and to mark the occasion of Eid, Qatar Airways, in partnership with Qatar Charity, hosted a CSR event for 100 children from four orphanages in Kathmandu: Prayas Nepal, Underprivileged Children’s Education Program (UCEP) Nepal, Maitreya Foundation Nepal and Shangrila Orphanage Home in Kathmandu.

Tham Maya Thapa, Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens attended the event that took place at Hotel Annapurna in Kathmandu and distributes gift giveaways to the children during the fun-filled day of activities that included a magic show, face-painting, bouncy castles and games with prizes for all the children who participated.

Qatar Airways Country Head Nepal, Mohamed El Emam, said: “We are greatly pleased to be able to bring a smile to these children with our CSR event as a part of Eid celebrations made by Qatar Airways. This initiative, conducted in partnership with Qatar Charity, is just one of the ways in which we demonstrate our commitment to giving back to the community of Nepal and we are truly grateful to have made a difference to the children from these orphanages.”

Corporate Social Responsibility is an important part of Qatar Airways’ values. The airline is a proud supporter of the Educate A Child (EAC) programme, an initiative that provides educational opportunities to children without access to education due to constraints such as extreme poverty, cultural barriers and conflict-affected environments.

Qatar Airways is also the Official Airline Partner of Orbis, an organisation which works to prevent avoidable blindness in areas of need. Working with a global team of volunteers and the world’s leading ophthalmic medical experts, Orbis runs long-term programmes in 18 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Zambia, among others.

