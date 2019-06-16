NATTA and NCHL Signs MoU Automating Payment

NATTA and NCHL Signs MoU Automating Payment

June 16, 2019, 8:16 a.m.

Nepal Clearing House to support Nepal Association of Tour & Travel Agents (NATTA) for payment automation of its member agents

Nepal Association of Tour & Travel Agents (NATTA) and Nepal Clearing House Ltd. (NCHL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for automating the former's payment processes directly through the bank accounts. The MoU was signed by C.N. Pandey, President of NATTA and Neelesh Man Singh Pradhan, CEO of NCHL.

As per the MoU, the systems of the member agents of NATTA will be integrated with NCHL’s payment systems, namely NCHL-IPS and connectIPS e-Payment systems through which all the payment transactions will be processed.

With this, the transactions related to their disbursements and payments will be automatically credited into the respective beneficiary accounts held at any of the 76 banks and financial institutions (BFIs). Similarly, the customers can make online payments regarding the various tour packages or travel tickets purchased by them through connect IPS or from the branches of any of the BFIs.

This partnership between NATTA and NCHL will largely facilitate the numerous travel and tour agents of the country by providing them a digital platform for processing their transaction directly from the bank accounts and the customers will also equally benefit from this service.

NATTA is an umbrella association in Nepal, established fifty-one years ago, in order to accommodate around seven hundred travel agents and tour operators across the nation and to stand tall and firm with its distinct image in the Nepalese tourism landscape.

NCHL is promoted by Nepal Rastra Bank and banks & financial institutions to establish multiple national payments infrastructures of which it has been operating NCHL-ECC, NCHL-IPS and connect IPS e-payment systems with participation from most of the BFIs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Monsoon 2019 Forecast: Monsoon Set To Cover Nepal
Jun 16, 2019
Lionel Messi A Big Set Back As Argentina Loses To Colombia In Copa America Opener
Jun 16, 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: India To Play Rival Pakistan, Rain Predicted
Jun 16, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Complete 87-Run Win Over Sri Lanka
Jun 16, 2019
Himalayan Travel Mart 2019 Concludes Unveiling Diverse Spirits of the Himalayas!
Jun 15, 2019

More on Economy

Nabil Bank Ltd To Support KMC In Setting Up of Flower Towers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Eighty Nepali Entrepreneurs Attend Managing Workforce For Entrepreneurs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago
FDI THRESHOLD Not For Genuine Investors By A Correspondent 5 days, 22 hours ago
Arghakhanchi P.P.C. Cement Now In Nepali Market By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago
NEW BUDGET Realty Vs Populism By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepal To Grow Average 6.5 Percent In The Medium Term By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Monsoon 2019 Forecast: Monsoon Set To Cover Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Lionel Messi A Big Set Back As Argentina Loses To Colombia In Copa America Opener By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: India To Play Rival Pakistan, Rain Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Complete 87-Run Win Over Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2019
Himalayan Travel Mart 2019 Concludes Unveiling Diverse Spirits of the Himalayas! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2019
NCP Member Manandhar Demanded To Withdraw Guthi Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75