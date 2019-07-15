Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. Acquires Jebil's Finance Ltd.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) commenced joint operations with Jebil's Finance Ltd. after its successful acquisition, raising the total paid-up capital to NPR 12.89 billion, highest amongst the private sector commercial banks. The total deposit has reached NPR 147 billion and total loans NPR 132 billion.

At the commencement of the new entity as its 81st branch at Pyukha, Newroad Jyoti Pandey, CEO, NIBL indicated that mergers & acquisitions will be part of the bank’s strategic plan for the next financial year as well.

NIBL has 81 branches,118 Atms,14 extension counter,10 revenue collection counter and 51 branchless banking counters.

NIBL is the only bank in the country to have received the “Bank of the Year Award” five times from Financial Times Group’s The Banker, a UK based Bank magazine. It has also received the “Euromoney Award for Excellence”for the Best Bank 2018 and received a credit rating [ICRANP-IR] A+ from ICRA Nepal.