Global IME Bank and Janta Bank Ink Merger Agreement

Oct. 28, 2019, 3:41 p.m.

Global IME Bank and Janta Bank Nepal have merged. According to a press release issued by Global IME Bank, Chairperson of Global IME Bank Chandra Prasad Dhakal and chairperson of Janta Bank Keshab Bahadur Rayamajhi inked the merger agreement on Friday amid a function.

After approval from Nepal Rashtra Bank, both the bank will start a unified transaction. Both the banks have signed a preliminary merger agreement on Ashadh 20.

global_P7Vs3SmNqf.jpg

After the merger, the name of the bank will be Global IME Bank and Chandra Prasad Dhakal will be the chairperson of the bank. Addressing the merger program, Global IME Bank Chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that the bank will start transactions from the entire district in the near future.

After the merger, there will be five boards of directors from Global IME and two from Janta Bank. Following the merger, the capital of the bank reaches Rs.19 billion with 200 billion deposits. There will be 300 branch offices with 3200 employees.

