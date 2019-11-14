NEPAL ARMY Expanding Wing

After receiving a new aircraft, Nepal Army's air capacity in rescue during disaster has increased

Nov. 14, 2019, 12:17 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

As Nepal is globally one of the most vulnerable countries in terms of disaster, with annual casualties of over 500 people, the recently added new aircraft of Nepal Army can make a lot of difference in the coming days.

A nodal agency to take part in rescue missions in all disasters, Nepal Army’s one basic requisite is strengthening its air capability. Given the situation, Nepal Army's new plane will have a very significant role.

Nepal Army received the second Indonesian-built CN-235-220 multipurpose aircraft in Kathmandu. Dirgantara Indonesia delivered CN235 Plane to Nepalese Army amid a function at Tribhuwan International Airport.

Dirgantara Indonesia, Indonesia’s aircraft manufacturer, has delivered a CN235-220, the company's famed twin-engine transport aircraft, to Nepal Army, completing a $30 million contract that was part of the company's push into the African and South Asian markets.

The aircraft had departed from the Husein Sastranegara International Airport in Bandung earlier.

“Based on a contract with Nepal Army, signed in June 2017, we're glad that we have sent it on time," Elfien Goentoro, the president director of Dirgantara Indonesia, told Antara news agency.

Nepal Army1.jpg

The airplane contract is worth $30 million, but may be revised according to orders for spare parts and other services, Elfien said.

CN235 has six adjustable configuration modes, including transport, cargo, paratroop, medevac, maritime patrol and VIP transport. The aircraft sent to Nepal Army is preconfigured on paratroop mode. Dirgantara Indonesia shipped the configuration tools to Nepal separately ahead of the aircraft delivery, to allow for later adjustments.

Capt. Esther Gayatri Saleh flew the aircraft to Nepal as the test pilot in command and flight instructor alongside Capt. Ervan Gustanto as her co-pilot. The Nepal Army will conduct further flight tests on the aircraft before final acceptance.

The aircraft began the journey from Bandung, West Java, on the same day, when it was scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu, Nepal, that was, on 2 November. The aircraft was to make stops in the Indonesian city of Medan in Sumatra, as well as Bangladesh and Myanmar on its journey home.

The aircraft, which bears the serial number AX-2347, will be the second CN-235-220 to be operated by the Nepal Army's Air Service. The country signed for its first air-frame of the type with PTDI in 2017, and ordered the subsequent aircraft in the following year.

After this aircraft, Nepal Army has 20 aircraft, including helicopters. Nepal Army has deputed 3 helicopters for VVIP, 14 including helicopter and plane in central base and two in western base.

Out of four sky trucks provided by U.S, Nepal Army will receive two in December. Next year, Nepal Army will receive another one and U.S will provide another Air Ambulance to Nepal Army by 2021.

A Correspondent

KEDAR NEUPANE Greening Kathmandu
Nov 14, 2019
NAC Profit In Making
Nov 14, 2019
UPPER TRISHULI 1 Major Breakthrough
Nov 14, 2019
US CONCERN IM Activities
Nov 14, 2019
GERMAN SUPPORT For Change
Oct 25, 2019

More on News

GCF Approves A Major Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 42 minutes ago
President of Bangladesh in Kathmandu for His Four-day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Supreme Court Orders Government To Submit EIA Report Of Nijgadh International Airport Before The Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
German Embassy In Kathmandu Supported The Restoration Of Char Narayan and HarikrishnaTemples In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
EU Provides Nepal Rs .4.5 Billion To Agriculture Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nepal’s House Directed Government To Issue New Map By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

KEDAR NEUPANE Greening Kathmandu By A Correspondent Nov 14, 2019
NAC Profit In Making By A Correspondent Nov 14, 2019
UPPER TRISHULI 1 Major Breakthrough By A Correspondent Nov 14, 2019
US CONCERN IM Activities By A Correspondent Nov 14, 2019
A Frenchman In Katmandu By Benoît Clémencin Nov 14, 2019
Diabetes Is A Significant Threat To Public Health In South East Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75