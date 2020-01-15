NIBL Provides Rs.5 Million To Bhimsen Temple In Patan

Chairman of Nepal Investment Bank Limited and heritage lover Prithvi Bahadur Pande handed over cheque of Rs. Five million through chief executive officer Jyoti Prakash Pandey to Shree Bhimsen Mandir Rebuilding Committee amid a function.

Shree Bhimsen Mandir Rebuilding Committee thanked Pande for his support in reconstruction of the temple. Chairman Pande said that this support is the part of his commitment made during earlier.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited handed over cheque of Rs.50 Lakh for supporting in rebuilding of Shree Bhimsen Temple, Lalitpur. The temple was badly damaged by earthquake and it is now under construction through the support from various institutions and individual.